FAIRFAX — Louis Peter “Louie” Shappy a former resident of St. Albans and more recently of Fairfax, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at the UVM Medical Center with family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on May 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Peter and Crisana (Potter) Shappy. Louie was 73 years old.

On Sept. 1, 1990, in Highgate, he married Irene Giroux, who survives him.

Louie, graduated from Holy Angels Commercial School and was a longtime attendant at Miller’s Automotive on South Main Street and then a clerk at Bob’s Meat Market. In his younger years he loved to ride motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, skeet shooting and archery.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Irene, of Fairfax; his step-children, Thomas Conger of Highgate, Tammy Conger of Swanton, Tina Brosky of Swanton, Todd Conger and his wife, Jennifer, of Swanton and Tracy Cherrad of St. Albans, as well as, his step-grandchildren, Shane Conger and his wife, Heidi, Kyle Conger, Matthew Conger, Amanda Conger, Caleb Conger and Zoe Brosky and his step-great-granddaughter, Willa Rey Conger.

Louie, is also survived by his sister, Sara McLane and her children, Mary, Melanie and Michael of Connecticut and close friends, Dickie Miller, Robbie Provasi, Paul Patterson, Vern Brosky, III and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, Louie was pre-deceased by his brother, Gilbert Shappy.

Family and friends will honor and remember Louie’s life by gathering for a celebration on Sunday December 3 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Community Room, 15 Old Academy Street, Fairfax.

Those planning on an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the McClure-Miller VNA Hospice House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

To send Louie’s family an expression of sympathy or to share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.