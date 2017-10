SWANTON — Lorrie Ann Choiniere, age 64, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 22, 2017 at UVM Medical Center. She was born Sept. 15,1953 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of the late Robert Latuch and Beverly (Lashua) Latuch.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 – 3 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Community Room (old Swanton High School), 49 Church St., Swanton.

