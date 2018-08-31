FAIRFAX- Mrs. Lorraine J. Garland, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born in Pittsfield, Mass., Dec. 23, 1950, daughter of the late Donald and Isabel (Larche) Boutin. On Nov. 21, 1970, she married Michael Garland. Lorraine worked in many different capacities in her life, to include a computer programmer for business software, and as an elementary school teacher. Her enjoyments included going to flea markets, garage sales, making jewelry, traveling, and most important to her was spending time with her grandchildren and her puppy, Gypsy.

Lorraine is survived by children, Dana Wesson and husband Scott Wesson of Waterville, and Regan Perry of Fairfax, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her brothers Kenneth Boutin and wife Melanie of Georgia; John Boutin and wife Marivic of Virginia Beach, Va.; Neal Boutin and wife Cathy of Merritt Island, Fla.; Alan Boutin of Fairfax; her sisters Joan Sparks and husband Robert of Fairfax; Pauline Boutin of St Albans; Pamela Vecchitto and husband Bill of Lakewood, Wash.; Patricia Merritt and husband Wade of Fairfax; and Mary Combs and husband Orval of Fairfax. She also leaves her brother-in-law Brian Garland and his wife Beth of Georgia, and sister-in-law Sandra Cimorelli of Hoosick Falls, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Michael Garland, her brother Robert Boutin, her son-in-law Robbie Perry, her brother-in-law John Garland, and her sister-in-law Susan (Garland) Raine.

A Funeral Service of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. The family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Garland family lot in Greenwood Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com