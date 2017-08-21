Lorraine Thompson

SWANTON — Lorraine Elsie Thompson, age 91 years, died peacefully, Saturday morning, Aug. 19, 2017, at her Brown Avenue residence with her husband Bill and loving family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on Aug. 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mildred (Greene) Deso. She attended St. Albans schools and was married to William L. Thompson, Sr., who survives her.

In addition to her responsibilities as the devoted wife and mother of a large family, she will be remembered as an avid Boston Red Sox fan and Bingo and card player. She was a parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish.

Besides her husband Bill of 72 years, Lorraine leaves her sons, Richard “Dick” (Sandra), James “Sam” (MaryAnn), David “Tup” (Celine), Gary “Gub” (Arlene) and William Jr. “Turk” (Claire); two daughters, Ruth “Ruthie” Laroche and Sandra “Sandy” Giroux (Warren); two sisters, Arlene Colon and Ramona Dubie; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Thompson; a sister-in-law, Anna White; 21 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Mildred Deso; a son, Steven; a grandson, Eric Thompson; a son-in-law, Allan Laroche; a brother, Leon James, Jr. and two sisters, Doris Sornberger and Pauline Robtoy.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father James E. Zuccaro will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Thompson family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave, Swanton on Wednesday from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m.

Gifts in Lorraine’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton 05488 or to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.