LORRAINE C. COTE

ST. ARMAND, Quebec — Lorraine passed away on Feb. 17, 2017 at the Hospital in Cowenville, Quebec. She was born on Aug. 16, 1951 in Verdun, Quebec, the only child of Claire (Traversy) and Laurent Cote.

She obtained a Business Administration degree after high school. She used this degree to work for a property management firm in the Montreal area and in Vermont. She lived in Fairfield, Vt. for many years. While there, she returned to school and became a Respiratory Therapist. Eventually she returned to Canada and worked for a property management firm again.

Visiting hours will be at Darche Funeral Home at 505 Blvd Cure, Poirer, Longeuil, P.Q. on Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be at St. Francis de Sales at Odanak, P.Q. on Monday, February 27 at 11:30 a.m.