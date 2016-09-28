LORRAINE BEGNONCHE MULHERON

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Lorraine Begnoche Mulheron, age 86 years, died early Sunday evening, Sept. 25, 2016, at the Northwestern Medical Center with loving family at her side.

Born in Saint Albans on March 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Treffle and Columbe (Daigneault) Begnoche. She attended Swanton schools and on Aug. 24, 1949, was married to Ezra ‘Zing’ Mulheron who predeceased her on Dec. 31, 2010.

In addition to her responsibilities of raising three children Lorraine also worked outside the home beginning at WWSR Radio, the Winooski Furniture Factory and for over 20 years at IBM. Following retirement, she and her husband wintered for over 20 years in Deland. Fla. She was a longtime member of The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Saint Louis Parish and the Nativity Ladies of Saint Anne.

Lorraine leaves her daughter, Brenda Holiday and husband, David, of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and two sons, Ezra Mulheron Jr., and companion, Eleanor Casey, of Huntington and James Mulheron and his wife, June, of Westford; four grandchildren, Sharon, Rebecca, Nicole and Laura Mulheron; two great grandchildren, Rae Ann Mulheron and Raymond Russell Dumont III; a brother, Real Begnoche of Burlington as well as many nieces and nephews.

A member of the large Begnoche family Lorraine was predeceased by three sisters, Juliette Ouimet, Yvette Ouimet and Rolande Therrien and five brothers, Arthur, Leo, Ronald, Romeo and Bernard Begnoche.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday Sept. 30, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Begnoche family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the concierge program at the Northwestern Medical Center, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans 05478.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton 05488.

