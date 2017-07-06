Lorette M. Rillo

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE CENTER — Lorette Marie “Blondie” Rillo, 87, a long-time resident of Lower Graniteville, later of Ellerbe, N.C. and more recently making her home with her daughter, Edith, in Highgate Center, died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at The Arbors in Shelburne. Her family had been at her bedside.

Born July 4, 1929, in St. Agathe, province of Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Albert and Marie (Isabelle) Lambert. She had attended school in New Britain, Conn. and the former Holy Ghost Elementary School in Graniteville.

On Dec. 3, 1949 she married Jerry P. Rillo at the Sacred Heart Church in Vailsburg, N.J. Following their marriage they made their home in Lower Graniteville and Ellerbe, N.C. Following Jerry’s death in July 2002, she returned to Vermont.

Lorette had worked at the former Rock of Ages Capacitor Plant in Barre City and later at the Barre Town School cafeteria.

She enjoyed card playing, gardening, playing the banjo and entertaining her family at her home.

An active practitioner of her faith, Lorette had belonged to St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville and St. James Catholic Church of Ellerbe, N.C. and their altar societies and St. Louis Catholic Church in Highgate Center.

Survivors include her daughter Edith Rillo of Highgate Center and sons Jerry Rillo Jr., and his wife, Kathy of Candor, N.C. and Frank Rillo and his wife, Beth of Barre City as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves three sisters; Irene Nay of Apopka, Fla., Sister Anita Lambert DHS, of Putnam, Conn.; and Pauline Guilfoyle and her husband, Ronald of Christmas, Fla. and her brother Maurice Lambert and his wife, Janet of Winter Haven, Fla. and sister-in-law Anita Lambert of Weekiwachee, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband Jerry, she was predeceased by her grandson David Rillo, her sister Dolores Gagnon and husband, George and brothers Richard and Raymond Lambert and his wife, Theresa.

The Mass of Christian Burial to honor Lorette’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. in St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville.

Inurnment will follow in St. Sylvester Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Jerry.

Friends may call on Tuesday at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or the Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, #1, St. Albans City, VT 05478.