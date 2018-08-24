Patrick Murphy sketches the Central Vermont Railroad building on the corner of Federal and Lake streets.

ST. ALBANS – Patrick Murphy has been an artist for most of his life.

“I was one of those kids in school,” Murphy said, sketchpad in hand. As he spoke, he quickly drew the lines the Central Vermont Railroad (CVR) office, the 1866 railroad headquarters still looking over Federal Street in downtown St. Albans.

“You probably see some of these kids – I just like art a lot,” Murphy continued between strokes. “Art was kind of my thing.”

Now retired after 27 years of teaching art at Richford Junior/Senior High School, Murphy has been working more on his art, with works spanning from impressionist snapshots of St. Albans’s downtown to a profile of the Beatles he only just finished.

Two of his paintings, still images of Church Street in the winter, are expected to be hung in St. Albans City Hall. A third piece for the city, this time of the CVR office, brought Murphy and his sketchbook to the corner of Federal Street and Lake Street, where he had started his preliminary sketch of the building.

In between pencil strokes, Murphy spoke with the Messenger about his time as an artist, what eventually led an Oxford graduate from Rochester, N.Y., to a Federal Street corner in St. Albans.

As he sketched the contours of the CVR building, the president of the Artist in Residence’s board of directors, Paule Gingras, stood beside him, occasionally taking photos to share on the gallery’s social media. Murphy is one of the St. Albans gallery’s 50 member artists.

“Why don’t you say where you were educated in art?” Gingras suggested between photos.

“Well,” Murphy said, clearing his throat. “I went to Oxford University in England, to the Ruskin School of Drawing, and I graduated top of my class in drawing and art history and painting.

“At the time… was probably the best art school in the world.”

By the time he reached Oxford, Murphy had a healthy background in drawing – it was a set of a dozen drawings that eventually earned him his acceptance to the Ruskin School.

