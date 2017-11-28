PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Lois Kathleen King Webster died peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2017, in hospice care with family present. She was born in Island Pond on Jan. 8, 1929, to James Alexander King and Kathleen Dale Foster King. She graduated from Brighton High School in Island Pond and Vermont College in Montpelier. She worked as a secretary at Vermont College, the Vermont State Department of Education, and U-32 High School until she retired to Lake Carmi in Franklin.

Lois married Robert Norman Webster of Montpelier on Aug. 6, 1949. While raising five children, she was active in numerous school, church and community organizations, including the Montpelier Mother’s Club and the East Montpelier PTA. She was active in the revitalization of the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center, and later collaborated with Ellen Hill in researching and publishing “Cemeteries of East Montpelier.” After retirement, she served as the administrator of the Lake Carmi Association in Franklin.

She was an avid reader, knitter, perennial gardener and genealogist, but was most affectionately known for her cheerful sense of humor, love of toys, exceptional organizational skills and creative culinary genius. She thrived on projects big and small, from knitting infant caps to restoring old houses in East Montpelier, Franklin and Enosburg Falls. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

Lois was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert N. Webster, in April of 2012. She is survived by her five children: Cameron Webster and Janice Gohm Webster of Venice, Fla.; Lee Webster and William R. Crangle of Plymouth, N.H.; Kathleen Webster and Serdar Basegmez of Alexandria, Va.; Douglas Webster and Heather Morris of Charlotte, Vt.; and Lynn Webster of El Cerrito, Calif.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Charlene Gauthier Allard of North Montpelier, Vt.; and three siblings, Sherry Pinard of Littleton, N.H.; Gayle Currier of Media, Pa., and Brian King of Barton, Vt.

A home funeral was handled entirely by the family, followed by interment in Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pemi-Baker Community Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point, Suite 3, Plymouth, N.H. 03264.