A selection of trees can be seen at Larry's Tree Farm in Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD —Hundreds of families flock to Larry and Linda Krygier’s 35-acre Christmas tree farm in Bakersfield every winter to hand select, saw down, and decorate a tree of their liking for the holidays.

They come for the experience, said Larry, inside the store Thursday afternoon. It’s a chance for people to spend an afternoon exploring the countryside, throwing snowballs, sledding, drinking hot chocolate and getting in the holiday spirit: all with their loved ones.

Larry’s Tree Farm, situated on Route 108 half a mile south of Bakersfield center, is an all-in-one Christmas tree shop, selling trees, wreaths, bundles of greens, ornaments, tree toppers, and more.

“You can stop here and within two hours, have everything you ever needed for Christmas,” he said.

The Krygier’s purchased the farm in 1985, more than 30 years ago, and much has changed since then. For one, snow globes are no longer in.

This once popular Christmas decoration took two years, at half the usual price, to sell off the shelves, according to Larry. Nowadays, sports-themed ornaments, from lacrosse to hunting, are the biggest sellers.

Types of Christmas trees go in and out of style as well, Larry stated. When the Krygiers took over, scotch pine grew in the rolling hills and valleys of the farm, but soon after, customers began demanding balsam and fraser fir trees. The Krygiers made the switch to keep up.

To this day, balsam and fraser fir trees are the types people want most, according to Larry. He said customers like balsams for their scent and frasers for their stand-life.

Heights range from tabletop to 10 feet tall, with the average being seven and a half feet tall in order to fit under the ceiling.

For the rest of this story, pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.