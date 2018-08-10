Courtesy of Franklin County Caring Communities

SOUTH HERO- Students from

both Franklin and Chittenden counties kicked off summer at Teen Institute 2018. Teen Institute is a youth leadership program that equips high school students with the skills, knowledge, and support, and passion to make positive changes in their schools and communities. Teen Institute students and their advisors in turn work to improve their schools and communities through a variety of activities that are student led; these activities range from peer education on substance use prevention to peer support in overall physical and mental wellness.

Students and advisors from Enosburg Falls High School, Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Bellows Free Academy St Albans, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, and Milton High School joined both adult and youth staff at Camp Ta Kum Ta for a week learning and crafting action plans to implement in their schools using the Dover Youth 2 Youth One Voice Youth Empowerment Tool Kit. Students were introduced to community supports from RISE VT, Voices Against Violence, Northwest Counseling and Support Services, Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center, and Outright VT.