Local Mogul: Northern Vermont Laser

Name of Business: Northern Vermont Laser
Owner: Rhonda Costes
Address: 387 Lake Road, St. Albans
Website: northernvermontlaser.com
Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9am – 6pm
Celebrating 1 year of Laser Hair Removal Service!
Rhonda has been providing permanent hair removal since 2009 as a licensed electrologist. She added laser hair removal in May of 2016, becoming the first provider of laser hair removal in Franklin County.
With a 27 year background as a professional massage therapist, she understands the intricacies of what it takes to make her clients look and feel beautiful.
She wanted to provide a service in Franklin County that would have a significant impact on the lives of her clients.