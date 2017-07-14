Local Mogul: Northern Elegance Formalwear

Just

The Facts Owned by

Name of Business: Northern Elegance Formalwear

Owner: Susie Dutkiewicz

Address: 81 North Main St., St. Albans

Website: northerneleganceformalwear.com

Facebook: @northernelegancellc

Hours: Tues – Sat, 11am – 5pm or by appointment



Northern Elegance opened its doors in February 2017. They provided Franklin County with high quality brand name gowns and dresses for weddings, prom, and evening; as well as accessories to compliment the attire. They are also pleased to provide top names in tuxedos and suits for rent or sale that are professional fitted to create a polished look for all occasions.

Northern Elegance is pleased to provide quality in-house alterations for all formalwear, including that which they sell and what customers bring in. Susie is an experience seamstress with over 20 years of experience. She loves interacting with her clients her role in helping people with their special occasions.

Northern Elegance is a boutique that offers a personal touch of warmth to those that enter its doors.