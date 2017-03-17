Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Linda L. West passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at her home with family and friends by her side.

Born in St. Albans, Oct. 8, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Ronald E. & Betty (Farrar) West.

Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her many special friends and neighbors. She especially enjoyed going for rides with her friend dear friend Arlene Guadette and Miles (Arlene’s canine friend). Together they visited family, friends and shopped for them. Linda had many hobbies and interests that included working puzzles, playing bingo, painting, crafts, tending to her flower garden and going to fiddler’s contests.

Linda graduated from Richford High School, class of 1973 and had worked at the Hockey Stick Factory in Richford, Sewing Factory in Enosburg and J & L Apparel in Enosburg.

She leaves her siblings, Ronald West of Richford, Thomas West and wife Gail of Richford, her twin brother Larry West and wife Jeannie of Enosburg, David West of Richford, C. Jay West of St. Albans, Christopher West and wife Belinda of Hahira, Ga.

She also leaves her aunts, Geraldine “Toot” D’Agostino of Enosburg, Doris Farrar of Connecticut and Eunice Farrar of S.C., and an uncle, Raymond Parent of Enosburg.

She also leaves special nieces & nephews, Ronald West, Jr., Rebecca Corbierre and husband Thomas, Jamie West and wife Jennifer, Jessica Eagles and husband Duane, Matthew West, Jordan West, Lucas West, Joshua West and fiancé Kathryn Tougas, very special great nieces and nephews, Benjamin and Leah West , Bradyn Eagles and Samantha Eagles Ryea, several cousins and a host of friends, including Arlene Gaudette, Pauline (Polly) Dubois and Janet Minor.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by a brother, Robert West and several aunts, uncles and cousin.

To honor her request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Linda’s family wish to thank the wonderful lady volunteers for making her last hours so peaceful by making memorial contributions to Franklin County Home Health & Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

