Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

WESTFORD — Linda Grace Cline Meunier, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 14, 1945 at Kerbs Hospital in St. Albans, Vt. Linda was a unique woman, stubborn as the day is long, hardworking and did things her way. She had a great love for all animals like no other person. She had the skills of a veterinarian, the patience of a saint and was one of the hardest working people you ever met.

After graduating from BFA-St. Albans in 1963, she attended Fanny Allen School of Nursing and began working at Kerbs Hospital as a licensed LPN. When she started her family, she went on to follow her dream of owning and operating a dairy farm. Linda successfully raised five children, teaching them pride, respect and strong work ethics. In addition to her five children, she had many more that called her “Mom.” She always had open arms to all her extended children. She was someone that you could always count on to listen to you or give a cuff when needed. After retiring from farming, she donated her time to the Northern Greyhound Rescue in St. Albans where she put in countless hours for the dogs.

Linda leaves behind her husband Ronald of Westford, children, David Meunier and significant other Stacey Alden of Enosburg, Jamie Meunier and wife Belinda Blass of Franklin, Ron Meunier of St. Albans, Michael Meunier and wife Rebecca of Cambridge, Danielle Meunier and husband Jacob Pidgeon of Berkshire, Stacey Meunier of St. Albans and eight grandchildren, Katie, Taylor, Lillian, Aaron, William, Andrew, Caleb and Elena. She also leaves her brother Daniel Cline and wife Lois of Grand Isle, her sister Marilyn Taylor and husband Jon of Mulberry, Fla., her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary and Nancy Meunier of Milton, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Linda also leaves her best friend Theresa Nolan of California.

Linda joins her parents, Francis “Pop” Cline and Ruth Osborne Cline.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Georgia Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Linda’s favorite charity, Northern Greyhound Adoptions, P.O. Box 2152, Georgia, VT 05468-2152. Messages of condolence to be shared with the family may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com