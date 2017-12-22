Ramesh Bansee's house on Country Club Estates was one of the winners in this year's holiday decorating contest in Swanton.

SWANTON — Many holiday light displays here impressed the Swanton Chamber of Commerce judges in this year’s lighting contest, but two shone brighter than the rest.

Those are Ramesh Bansee’s house on Country Club Estates, “the most high-tech, modern display,” chamber president Suzanne Washburn said, in an email, and Terrance Sayers’ home on the corner of Canada and York streets.

“We felt the dark blue house” — that’s Sayers’ — “gave us a feeling of a really homey Christmas house, where we could see the decorated trees inside through the lovely arched windows,” Washburn said, also in an email.

The chamber awarded special recognition to the “Dazzling Dames,” an art display by local artists Nicole Gadouas, Anita Michele Parah, Jill LeClair and Jessica Pelkey in the village park, made from fabrics and artificial trees.

The Messenger rode along with the judges, Washburn and chamber treasurer Joyce Bombardier, as they toured Swanton town and village this past Tuesday night.

