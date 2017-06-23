Light cost for bridge repairs

The Bridge of Flowers and Light will be getting some more repairs this summer.

ENOSBURG FALLS — A surprisingly low bid for renovations to the Bridge of Flowers and Light will allow additional upgrades to the bridge.

The Enosburg Village Board of Trustees learned at its June 12 regular meeting that the one bid on the project is almost $50,000 below the project’s estimated cost.

Trustees also responded to a complaint of dirty downtown streets.

Renovations to the Bridge of Flowers and Light have been undertaken as a three-phase project, similar to the village’s renovations to its hydro facilities. Engineers Construction Inc. (ECI) completed phase one in 2016.

That included repairs to the bridge’s northeast abutment wall. The failure of that wall could have caused significant damage to the bridge’s surface, not to mention the risk to public safety.

The village anticipated phases two and three of the project would cost $127,000. But ECI’s bid, the only bid the village received, is $80,661.

“That’s well below our estimated cost of construction,” Elwell told trustees at the meeting.

