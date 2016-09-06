Life of former slave who found freedom in St. Albans recounted

Local genealogist Joanne Polanshek discusses the life of Franklin County resident and former slave Jeffrey Brace at the St. Albans Museum on Saturday.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Before Joanne Polanshek’s presentation at the St. Albans Museum on Saturday, few people here had heard of Jeffrey Brace — despite the fact he was the subject of the first book ever published in St. Albans.

Brace was African, kidnapped from his home continent in the mid-1700s and sold into North American slavery. He moved to Vermont after he was freed for his service in the Revolutionary War, and spent his later days in Sheldon and Georgia.

See the complete story in the Tuesday edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.