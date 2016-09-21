Library auction gears up artfully

Sonia Nixon Dodge and Bridget Howrigan Rivet stand in front of the Nicoletti collection Monday, which consists of more than 20 paintings donated to the Bent Northrup Memorial Library for its third annual wine & cheese and silent auction night October 1.

FAIRFIELD — To bid or not to bid? The co-chairs of Bent Northrup Memorial Library’s (BNMC) third annual wine & cheese and silent auction hope the public will choose the former on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This year, Sonia Nixon Dodge and Bridget Howrigan Rivet of the Friends of BNMC have managed to accrue more than 150 items to auction off next weekend.

Nearly half of those items are paintings and other forms of artwork donated by artists both locally and internationally on behalf of the library. As the pieces arrived starting mid-August, the co-chairs decorated the library’s bare walls with the artwork, offering a splash of color and creativity.

