Children attending last year’s “Paint and Juice” at the Sheldon Municipal Library.

ST. ALBANS – Libraries in Franklin County are hanging paintings and decorating cupcakes for a weekend of community arts as the Second Annual ART BOP, the local libraries’ celebration of the art, sounds off this Saturday.

Coordinated between the libraries of Enosburgh, Richford, Fairfield, Franklin, Fairfax, Sheldon and St. Albans, the ART BOP was organized to bring Franklin County residents into their libraries and celebrate the creative work that might otherwise stay hidden in the community.

“The idea was to get a project or event that all the county librarians could participate in,” said MaryPat Larrabee, the library director at St. Albans Free Library. “My idea was to find a way to give attention to how libraries connect arts in their community and a way of promoting the arts.”

Larrabee, as St. Albans’s library director, took the lead in organizing the ART BOP, explaining that she had hoped it would help some of the county’s smaller towns advertise their artists.

“A lot of the smaller communities don’t have an arts council or an Artist in Residence like we do in St. Albans, so it would be a way to get them to promote those arts,” Larrabee said.

Larrabee pointed out Richford and Franklin as two of the real epicenters of the ART BOP, where unique architecture and special contests help highlight what makes some of the county’s smaller libraries special. She noted that they pulled some of the larger audiences during last year’s inaugural ART BOP.

In Richford’s Arvin A. Brown Public Library, where elementary school students will be showing off self-portraits and where residents can learn “The Art of the Cupcake,” a quilt designed by Seattle illustrator Julie Paschkis will be up for grabs in the library’s 2018 quilt raffle. That quilt takes its cues from the Janet Lord book Where is Catkin?, which Paschkis illustrated.

Franklin’s Haston Library, meanwhile, will be celebrating a collection of paintings by local Frank Tiralla, whose work, “Wild Wings,” showcases the autumnal tones of the region’s migratory ducks. His paintings were entries for the Federal Duck Stamp program, which helps foot the bill for wetland conservation nationwide.

Tiralla will also be on scene at the Haston Library, with a live sketching demonstration. A hands-on “Create A Duck Stamp” program will also be heldfor children.

To learn more about this weekend’s ART BOP schedule pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger.