From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Liam is a 3-year-old male that came to the shelter as a surrendered house pet. He is very nervous around humans and not comfortable in the shelter environment. But, Liam has come leaps and bounds since his arrival and staff are now able to pet him so long as he gets a little bribe of treats! He has been getting a bit more trusting. Liam would flourish in a quiet home that is willing to have patience while he adjusts and learns to trust and love again.

Liam is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.