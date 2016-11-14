Letourneau ~ Garrand

Just

SWANTON — On Saturday Sept. 3, 2016 Cortney Letourneau and Brandon Garrand were united in marriage at The Phineas Swann in Montgomery. Cortney is the daughter of Sandy and Allen Letourneau of Swanton, and Brandon is the son of Karen and Mark Garrand of Highgate.

The bride is a graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union in Swanton and is currently employed at The Oryza Group. The groom is a graduate from Northeastern Clinton in Champlain, N.Y. He is also currently employed at The Oryza Group.

The double ring ceremony was officiated by Eric Fernald, a close friend of the groom. The maid of honor was Crystal Messier, cousin of the bride and the best man was Jonathan Parker, best friend of the groom. Bridesmaids were Skyler Greene, Nicole Greene, Heather Corliss, Victoria Bessette and Brigette Choiniere. Groomsmen were Kevin Martin, Chase Mesec, Caleb Letourneau, and Andrew Clarke. The flower girl was Peyton Martin, and the ring bearer was Connor Choiniere. Following their reception, the couple went to Old Orchard Beach for their honeymoon.

They share their home in Swanton.