WILLISTON — Kristin Lesage and Nathan Paquette of Williston are pleased to announce their engagement. Kristin is the daughter of Doug Lesage of Colchester and Patti and Bob Leonard of South Burlington.

Nathan is the son of Edward and Terry Paquette of Richford and Bette Paquette of Bakersfield.

Kristin is a 2002 graduate from Colchester High School and a 2006 graduate of Saint Michael’s College and is employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. Nathan graduated from Richford High School in 1994 and Hesser College in 1996 and works for the State of Vermont.

The couple became engaged while on vacation in St. Lucia in March 2017.

A May 2018 wedding is planned.