By Museum Volunteer A J McDonald

On April Fools Day, 1878 the Lepper family started their grocery business in St. Albans. Their first store was on Lake Street. About 1896 the family built a new store on the southwest corner of South Main Street and Lower Welden Street.

The Leppers ran the store there for many years well into the 20th century. Eventually their tenure ended and the store became Bray’s Market. We believe the building is still standing, but today it has been heavily modified into an apartment building.

In the photograph the Lepper store stands behind the handsome matched pair of horses and their fire-hose wagon standing on South Main Street.