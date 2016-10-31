Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

EAST HIGHGATE — Leora P. Lemnah, age 77 years, died early Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2016, at her Pine Plaines residence with her dog “Poopie” at her right shoulder and loving family at her side.

Born in Montgomery on, July 26,1939, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Florence (Parrot) Delisle. She attended Alburgh High School and over the years worked for the Highgate Arena, National Farmers Organization, helped in the daily operation of Lemnah Septic Service and Bouquet’s Garage. She will always be remembered for her kindness in helping out a large number of people.

Lee leaves her life partner Arthur Bousquet of twenty plus years; five children, Dianne and Pierre Ferland, Gilbert Thompson, Lester and Lori Thompson, Mark and Debbie Greenia, Michael and Beth Greenia; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Wilfred Delisle and Johnny Mitchell; a special aunt, Ruby Gonyea along with a large number of nieces and nephews.

Lee’s family wishes to sincerely thank all of her local and out west friends including the caregiving people from Franklin County Home Health for all of their love and support and a very “special “thank you” goes out to Bridget Thompson.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave. in Swanton. The Reverend Doctor Jason McConnell will officiate. Interment will follow at the Lemnah family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Gifts in Lee’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com