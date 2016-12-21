Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS/SWANTON — Leon Joseph Unwin, age 74, recently of Stowell Street in St. Albans City, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at The Villa Rehab with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on, Dec. 25, 1941, Leon was the son of the late Oscar and Lucille (Therrien) Unwin. He attended Swanton schools was later married to the former Patricia Corriea who survives him.

In addition to his wife Patricia, Leon leaves a son, Todd Unwin and two daughters, Kimberly Benson and husband, Paul, and Brenda Corelle, all of St. Albans; a brother Ronald Unwin of Florida; three close friends, William Greene, Tom Toof, Butch Hakey and his best buddy, his canine companion, Cocoa as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also surviving are Patricia’s children, Ronald and wife, Rhonda Porter, of St. Albans and Donald Porter of Swanton

Leon worked several years for The Fonda Group and enjoyed fishing, horse shoes, camping, dancing, and hunting.

At Leon’s request there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton 05488.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.