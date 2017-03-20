Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ENOSBURGH — Leon A. Tatro, Sr., age 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 16, 2017 at his home in Enosburgh.

He was born Oct. 1, 1958, in St. Albans, Vermont to Millie (Bessette) Mott and the late Abraham Tatro.

Leon graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 1976. He then served in the military for eight years. He also tried his hands at many other occupations such as; mechanic, cook, truck driver and construction worker. On May 1, 2004, he and his beloved wife Sherry (Morse) entered into a life-long journey of marriage. Together they enjoyed fishing, bowling, long drives, gambling, spending quality time with family, and the simplicity and peacefulness of nature.

Family was a great source of happiness for Leon. He loved and loved BIG. He was a true family man; dedicated, honorable and always putting the needs of his family before his own. You would frequently find that his hands were often busy ranging from home improvement and car mechanic projects to hunting and gun refurbishing. Leon had an extraordinary warmth about him that couldn’t be denied. His honesty and integrity were felt from the moment of your first encounter.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Tatro and their son Landon of Enosburgh; his children, Leon Tatro, Jr. and his wife Crystal of Swanton, Louis Tatro, Sr., and his wife Brandy of Enosburgh, and Angelina Tatro of Sheldon and many grandchildren; his mother, Millie Mott of St. Albans; a brother, Abe Tatro of Franklin; a sister, Pauline Ungewitter of St. Albans, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Leon was predeceased by two elder brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Leon’s memory may be made to help support his son, Landon. Please make checks out to Landon Tatro, c/o Spears Funeral Home, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.