ST. ALBANS – Leola S. Pierce a longtime area resident passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Franklin County Rehab with her loving family at her side.

Born in Lake Placid, N.Y. on August 27th, 1923, the daughter of the late Bert and Ida (Washburn) Savage. Leola was 94 years old.

Leola was a 1941 graduate of Lake Placid High School, where she was Valedictorian and played clarinet in the band. She then was a 1942 graduate of Bryant & Stratton Secretarial School, then continued to work in Boston during World War II. Leola was a homemaker until 1967, when she entered the outside workforce, working from 1967 – 1988, at J.C. Penny in St. Albans.

Leola was an avid quilter, loved to knit and sew and also was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America.

On Nov. 18, 1945, she married Edgar W. Pierce, a World War II veteran, who predeceased her on Sept. 29, 2014. They were married for 68 years.

She is survived by her children, William Pierce and his wife, Annette, of Alburgh, Barbara Duprey and her husband, Maynard, of Bluffton, South Carolina and Robert Pierce and his wife, Lorraine, of Essex Junction as well as her grandchildren, Nicole Boire, Thomas Pierce, Michael Pierce, Toni Campbell, Matthew Merchant, Nathan Merchant, Brian Duprey, Julie Dufresne and Charles Pierce and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leola was predeceased by her brother, Charles Savage.

A Mass of Christian at Holy Angels Catholic Church will be announced at a later date by the Heald Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vt., 05478.

