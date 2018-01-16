SHELDON — Leo R. Loiselle, age 86, died Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2018, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 2, 1931 in Craftsbury, Vt., the son of the late Adrien and Emelda (Rainville) Loiselle.

Leo was a resident of Sheldon all his life and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Starting as an early teenager, he worked on the farm for many years. He was later employed by Bourbeau International for over 20 years, Leo retired in 1999. Leo enjoyed gardening and he spent countless hours after work and on weekends working in his garden.

He is survived by his three brothers, John and Dennis Loiselle, both of Sheldon and Paul Loiselle of Mystic, Conn.; a sister, Pierrette Wimble of Georgia; a close nephew and niece, Jeremy and Kallie Loiselle of Mystic, Conn. and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Bertrand Loiselle (1964) and Antonio Loiselle (2004) and two sisters, Martha Page (1962) and Marcheline Cooper (2001).

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Interment will be held in the spring in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Sheldon.

For those who wish, contributions in Leo’s memory may be made to The University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

