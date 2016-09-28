Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

GEORGIA — Leo Paul Martin, a lifelong resident of Georgia, was a dairy farmer most of his life and loved working in the woods and maple sugaring. He also loved traveling, snowmobiling and riding his four-wheeler. He passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at his home.

On Sept. 17, 1960, in Holy Angels Church, he married Simonne Cadieux, who survives him.

Born at home on the Oakland Station Road on May 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Paul and Marie Louise (Paquette) Martin. Leo was 74 years old.

Leo was an easygoing person; he helped anyone who needed it. He had a great sense of humor and loved to talk to people.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Simonne of Georgia; their daughter, Theresa Poirier and her two sons, Jesse and Nicholas of Georgia, and his sister, Cecile Laroche of Highgate.

Leo is also survived by Simonne’s family; Marcel and Rose Cadieux, Richard and Kathy Cadieux and Lucille and Dana Ellis and also brothers and sisters-in-law, Ginny Cadieux, Angele Rock, Solange Bergeron, Roger Lebel, Betty Cadieux and Carita Cadieux, many nieces and nephews and close friends, William Young, Larry Web, Thomas Moore and Sr. Catherine Poirier.

In addition to his parents, Leo was pre-deceased by his sister, Pauline Laroche and her husband, Jean Marie, brother-in-law, Marcel Laroche, father and mother-in-law, Napoleon and Angeline (Rock) Cadieux, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Hector Brow, Delia Snide, Joseph Rock, Bertha Puhalski, Andre, Roger, Clement and Leon Cadieux, Rejeanne Lebel, Alice Pisano and her husband, Joe, Jean Bechard and his wife, Florence, and Larry Bergeron.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, Vt. 05495.

To send Leo’s family a written expression of sympathy, please visit our on line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.