ST. ALBANS — Leo E. Hakey, a resident of St. Albans for the past three years and a longtime resident of Swanton passed away Feb. 24, 2017, at the VNA Respite House following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Leo was 90 years old.

He was born in Philipsburg Quebec on April 12, 1926 the son of the late Louis and Audrey (Percy) Hakey.

On Nov. 1, 1945 Leo married Leona Helen Bean who predeceased him on June 15, 2010.

Leo Hakey was most proud of his service in the United States Army from March of 1945 to December 1947 and his service in the National Guard for more than 27 years and his son and grandchildren that served their country. Leo retired as an equipment mechanic from the former Union Carbide Corporation in St. Albans in 1989 after 41 years of service. Leo loved to spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike. His hobbies included annual summer camping around the state and visiting his friends for coffee. He will be remembered for his generous giving and help he gave to all.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra L. Larivee and her husband, Ronald of Enosburg Falls; two sons, Raymond L Hakey, Sr and his wife, Jeanne of Tucson, Ariz.; Gary G. Hakey and his wife Linda of Sahuarita, Ariz.; his grandchildren: Tamara Gagne and husband David of St. Albans, James Larivee and wife Jeannette of St. Albans, Shawn Larivee of Enosburg, Parmallee Hakey of Cary, N.C., Raymond Hakey Jr and wife Jennifer of Honolulu, Hawaii, Michael Hakey and wife Natalie of Chandler, Ariz., Jason Hakey and wife Penny of Highgate, Chad Larivee and wife Heather of St. Albans, Todd Larivee and Kayla Ryea of Enosburg; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-laws Lorraine Corbiere and Helen Bouchard, brother-in-law Donald Bean and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his sister Gladys Cross and husband Ectus, brother, Melvin Levick and wife Lucille, sister-in-law Doris Beaulieu and brothers-in-law J. Roland Bouchard, Roland Beaulieu, and Merrill Corbiere.

A celebration of Leo’s life will be hosted by The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. Father Joseph Ikegounam will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Hakey family lot in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Gifts in Leo’s memory may be made to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446

