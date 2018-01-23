Rep. Mariana Gamache, R-Swanton, left, and Sen. Carolyn Branagan, R-Franklin, right, meet with constituents in Swanton at a legislative breakfast on Monday.

SWANTON — Locals questioned Franklin County legislators regarding school spending and taxes, marijuana legalization and gender options on licenses during a legislative breakfast at the Swanton Village Municipal Complex Monday morning.

The so-called “pot bill,” which Gov. Phil Scott signed yesterday, allows people over 21 years of age to have an ounce of marijuana or up to two plants in their home. The law goes into effect July 1.

Only three of Franklin County’s legislators supported the final bill, Rep. Barbara Murphy, I-Fairfax, Rep. Cindy Weed, D/P- Enosburgh, and Rep. Dan Connor, D-Fairfield. Connor said he would gladly discuss his reasons for supporting the bill with anyone interested.

Murphy said she did not vote for the bill for marijuana’s sake. She said the bill was called “Highway Safety” when it passed the House Committee on Transportation, on which Murphy serves. The bill became a “Trojan horse,” she said, “eviscerated by the Senate,” which inserted the “pot bill language.”

