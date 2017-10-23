American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan addresses Enosburg's Post 42 on Sunday.

ENOSBURG FALLS — This past Sunday, Enosburg Falls’ American Legion Post 42 welcomed a special guest when the newly elected National Commander Denise Rohan visited during her first tour as the national leader of the veterans organization.

Post 42 is a small-town post, tucked into a blue longhouse pinched between the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and Enosburg Falls’ Depot Street. With 194 active members as well as its own Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion branches, Post 42 is not small. Still, visits from National Commanders are rare.

“Her visit is kind of surprising to me,” said Allen Jacobs, the commander of Post 42. “This will be the first time in at least 40 years since a national commander has been to our post.”

During her stop, Rohan spoke with members of Post 42 over lunch before giving a small speech in support of “Family First,” the theme for her term as National Commander.

“When you go to a deployment ceremony and say, ‘what can we do to make sure you have one less worry on the battlefield,’ our heroes’ answer is always the same,” the National Commander said. “They always say, ‘please take care of our family first.’”

According to Rohan, the American Legion hopes to care for veterans’ families through programs like the Temporary Financial Assistance program, a long-time fundraising project championed by the new national commander.

The TFA grants money to veterans’ families, helping those families meet the costs of needs like food, utilities and shelter. Programs like the TFA donated over $500,000 nationally to veterans’ families in need in 2016, according to the American Legion’s website.

According to Jacobs, local posts play a large role in helping support programs like these.

