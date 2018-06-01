Former St. Albans City Mayor and St. Albans Town Selectboard chair Ken Kaye is moving to South Burlington, leaving behind an extensive legacy of economic development.

ST. ALBANS — This weekend, Ken and Joan Kaye are moving to South Burlington to be closer to family. Their home in St. Albans Town is for sale, but their legacy, particularly Ken’s work as a founder of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. (FCIDC), will last for generations.

Many of the county’s employers from Ben & Jerry’s to Mylan Technologies stem from the work Kaye did to promote industrial development in the community.

Although Kaye said he was aware of the need for industrial development as soon as he returned to the community in 1959 after graduating from Indiana University, it wasn’t until he became the mayor of St. Albans City that he had the ability to do something about it.

But it was the future of St. Albans Town which concerned him.

“You could see the growth coming from Chittenden County,” said Kaye. Land was expensive close to Burlington and aspiring homeowners were looking to Milton, but Kaye said it was obvious Georgia and St. Albans Town were next. He was concerned that a town without industry, with just farms and homes, would ultimately end up with high property taxes. “In very short order, people wouldn’t be able to afford to live there,” he said.

Kaye ran for mayor in 1970, after just one term as Ward 1 Alderman. He was the only Republican on the council, which was partisan then. As chair of the Republican Party in Franklin County, he tried to recruit someone to run against Mayor Larry Larrow. When he couldn’t recruit anyone, he ran himself, not expecting to win.

“The number of Republicans at that time, you could fit us all in telephone booth,” said Kaye. Franklin County and St. Albans City had been Democratic strongholds in the era before Phil Hoff broke the Republican hold on the state.

For the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.