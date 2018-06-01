ST. ALBANS – Leeta Marie Pion, a lifelong resident of this area passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House surrounded by her family.

Leeta was born in St. Albans on Sept. 18, 1933, and was raised by her grandparents, Edward and Velma Rich. She was 84 years old.

On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Roland J. Pion, who predeceased her on Feb. 8, 2013.

She was educated in St. Albans and was a caregiver for many families in the area and a communicant of Holy Angles Parish. Leeta enjoyed gardening, going to flea markets and finding garage sales. Most important to her was her family.

Survivors include her children, Pierre Pion and his wife, Tiana, of Conroe, Texas, Andrew Pion and his companion, Allie Sisco, of St. Albans, Bernard Pion of St. Albans, Glen Pion of St. Albans and Vicki Hemond and her husband, Bud, of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Danny Pion, Zachary Pion, Zane Pion, Elizabeth Pion, John Pion, Cody Pion and his wife, Jessie, Staci Pion and Leandra Pion and her boyfriend, Justin Curtis, as well as her great-grandchildren, Aahleah, Alexeah, Ahljah and Kaizen.

Leeta is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bert Pion, sister-in-law, Pauline Caron and her husband, Greg, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her feline companion, Manu.

In addition to her grandparents, Leeta was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Roland and daughter, Nancy Marie in 1983.

Leeta’s family will receive friends on Sunday, June 3, 2018, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with The Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

To send the Pion family a written expression of condolence or share a memory, please go to Leeta’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.