LEDOUX ~ DORE

Just

The Facts Owned by

AUSTRALIA — On April 6, 2017, Ashley Lynn Ledoux and Lee Dore were joined in marriage.

Their romantic barn wedding and reception took place at a local winery in the Yarra Valley, Zonzo Estate in Australia, with the ceremony officiated by Ally Mccallum.

Ashley is the daughter of Kraig and Kimberley Ledoux of Swanton, Vt. Lee is the son of Wayne and Sandra Dore of Blackpool, England.

Maid of honor was Emiley Ledoux, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Stephanie Pecora-Burne, Jena Wade, Kelsey Dumont and Brooke Choiniere, friends of the bride.

The flower girls were Keeley and Imogen Chapman, friends of the bride and groom.

Best man was Mark Dore, brother of the groom, and groomsmen were Kurt Dore, cousin of the groom and Daniel Wilson, a close friend of the groom.

Mr. and Mrs. Dore would like to extend their love and gratitude to all their family and friends that made the journey to share their special day with them, and for everyone else that sent their love and support! The day was magical.