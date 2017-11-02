ST. ALBANS — Miss Leah Rose Martin age 35, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at her home in St. Albans. She was born March 12, 1982 in Burlington, daughter of the late Michael Martin, and Mary (Balboni) Martin. Leah worked as the office manager Green Mountian Power Sports, an elderly care attendant for Home and Stead Senior Care. When her illness didn’t allow her to care for others, she still remained a caregiver for people, by taking in clothing donations and distributing them to those in need as an admin for Helping Others. She took up painting and found great enjoyment painting mandalas on rocks, and making magnets and other stone artwork to share her talent with others.

Leah is survived by her mother Mary Steele and her husband John, her twin daughters Destiny and Desiree’ Turner, her brothers and sisters, Nathan Balboni and his wife, Jamie, Heather and Ashley Whitehouse, Emily Gover, Ella, Jesse, Keegan, and Rory Martin, Kristen Steele, Megan Steele-Diamond and her husband John, Kelly Borges and her husband Brad, her maternal grandparents Shirley Marts and Henry Balboni and his wife JoAnn, her paternal grandparents, Pete and Mary Martin. She is also survived by her many special and lifelong friends, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Leah also leaves her special canine companions Daisy and Chevy. Leah is predeceased by her father Michael Martin, her maternal grandfather Charles Marts, and canine companions Lexi and Posha.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Rock. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478, the Destiny and Desiree’ Turner Education Fund C/O Mary Steele, 131 Lower Welden St., St. Albans, VT 05478, or to the Lupus Foundation of America, 57 South Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services, where online memories and condolences may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com