ST. ALBANS CITY — Leaf Keiser Blouin, 51, died unexpectedly and tragically on Oct. 1, 2017 as a result of domestic violence. She was born Sept. 26, 1966 in Middlebury. She grew up in the Westford countryside and graduated from Essex Junction High School, class of 1984.

Leaf had a wonderful imagination and sense of humor, was a lover of music, books, animals and being outdoors. She was smart, feisty and had a unique outlook on life. She will be missed.

She is survived by friends and family who loved her, including parents, Kathleen and Daniel Coane; brother, Wolf Keiser; sister, Abigail K. Bouffard; niece, Sarah Davis; nephew, Sgt. Nathaniel Bouffard USMC; uncle, Patrick Finney and cousin, Willow Finney as well as other relatives.

Arrangements are being handled by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield. In lieu of a service or memorial celebration, three will be a private family gathering at a later date.

Contributions in Leaf’s memory may be made to Voices Against Violence, P.O. Box 72, St. Albans, VT 05478.