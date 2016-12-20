Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, 2016, God called Pearl Leadbeater, age 93, to join him and her husband, Arnold, on the plains of Heaven. Pearl was born and raised in Highgate and lived most of her adult life in the city of St. Albans. A life-long member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church, she was loved within the community. In 1953, she married her one and only true love, Arnold Leadbeater. The loving and devoted couple made their home on North Elm Street where they raised their three children and cared for Pearl’s mother, Josephine Shoram. They remained in that warm abode for almost their entire lives. Pearl worked for over 35 years at the hospitals in St. Albans. Pearl continued to live in the city at her assisted living apartment at Pillsbury Homestead after Arnold’s passing.

She is survived by her son Todd Leadbeater and wife, Mary, her daughter Pamela Simek and husband, Wayne, and her son Thomas Leadbeater and wife, Sherri-Lynn. Pearl’s lineage includes seven grandchildren: Jessica Marshall, Andrew Doherty, Letu Leadbeater, Trevor Leadbeater, Kuku Leadbeater, Casey Leadbeater and Greg Simek, and six great-grandchildren: Grace Lashley, Micah Bagwell, Jack Leadbeater, James Leadbeater, Kiera Marshall and Thomas Marshall. Pearl was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Josephine Shoram, her husband Arnold, and her sister Elizabeth Parsons.

There will be visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, from 12 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Both will be held at the Brady Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street in Saint Albans. Interment will be at St Louis Cemetery in Highgate in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, located at 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, Vt. Online condolences may be sent to her family at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemoratives Services.