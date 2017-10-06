Left to right, Franklin Watershed Committee director Hal Bill, coordinator Emily Porter-Goff and president Peter Benevento meet in the FELCO Room of the Franklin Homestead Thursday night.

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Watershed Committee (FWC) considered legal action against the State of Vermont at its regular meeting Thursday night.

Rob Cormier, an FWC director, suggested the committee bring in legal counsel — not for immediate action, but to consider legal options moving forward.

The state health department listed multiple portions of Lake Carmi as being on high alert for cyanobacteria in late August, most of which remained on high alert until the end of September. Carmi’s north beach remains on high alert as of press time.

Signs prohibiting swimming and boating access to the cyanobacteria-infested water still fence the shoreline more than a month later.

“We have an angle for damages under the Clean Water Act,” Cormier said. “I’ve talked to lawyers who would take this case on for free, just because they’ve calculated the percent they’d get from damages.”

Committee members seemed evenly divided between those in support of considering legal action, and those, like the FWC’s president, Peter Benevento, who cautioned against pursuing this avenue.

“I think you would create a division in this town that would never be the same,” Benevento said. “You would tear this town apart.”

