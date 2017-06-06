Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SEBRING, Fla. — Larry Thomas Clark, age 60, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Highland Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida.

Larry was born in St. Albans, Vermont on Feb. 27, 1957 to Betty (Lamonda) Clark and the late Bernard Clark.

Larry grew up in Sheldon and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1975. He started working at the age of 12 at the Sheldon Creek Cemetery, mowing grass and trimming around the graves. In high school, he milked cows for Carlton McEnany and Danny Lussier and when he turned 15 he went to work on his Aunt Shirley and Uncle Bubby’s Farm in the summer. After high school he learned how to drive tractor trailer with Burhl Barnum and went to work for Bordeau Bros. He later continued his career driving truck for McDermott’s Transportation, St. Johnsbury Trucking and Land Air Express. He also purchased and drove his own tractor trailer and was a sugar maker for a few years. After battling cancer in 1998, Larry worked part time for Rene Fournier Equipment, McDermotts, and Ralph Demers. Larry was married to Mary Anne (Carpenter) Clark in September of 1978 and later divorced in April of 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Marge Johnston of Rutland; his children, Adam Clark and his wife Jill of Saranac, N.Y., Berkley Clark and his wife Meagan of Fairfield, and Kaitlin Leatherbee and her husband Daniel of Orlando, Fla.; his grandchildren, Brandon Begiebing, Morgan Wimble, Sydney Clark, and Nora Leatherbee; his mother, Betty Clark of St. Albans; his siblings, Jeffrey Clark and his wife Peggy of Berkshire, Janet Carpenter and her husband Jim of Fairfield, Joan Lumbra and her husband Craig of East Fairfield, and Carol Hodges and her husband Vince of Arvada, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Larry was predeceased by his brother, Danny Clark.

A memorial service will be Friday, June 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon Springs.

Visitation will be held on Friday at Spears Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.

