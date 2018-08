FAIRFAX – Larry “Ike” Irish, 72, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center, surrounded by his loving family.

In keeping with Ike’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service, however a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

