Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

EAST BERKSHIRE — Larry Guy Larivee, age 71, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at the VNA Respite House in Colchester. Larry lived with multiple myeloma for three years, fighting the cancer until the very end.

Larry was born Feb. 24, 1946 in St. Albans to Guy and Elaine (Mayo) Larivee. Larry graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1964 and worked many jobs in his life. Most notably, Larry served as the superintendent of Enosburg Falls Country Club for nearly 25 years and was instrumental in its evolution from a small nine-hole course to an eighteen hole country club. Larry also ran Larry’s Golf Car Service for 20 years.

When he wasn’t working, Larry enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, riding his Harley, and spending time with his family. His grandchildren will fondly remember the annual pumpkin-carving celebrations at Larry’s house.

Larry was also very active in the Enosburg Falls Lions Club. He served nearly every office and earned several honors, including Vermont Lion of the Year in 1995 and a Melvin Jones Fellowship in 2000. For many years he has been a fixture at the Vermont Dairy Festival, running the fried dough booth since 1995.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; his mother; Elaine, and his siblings and their spouses: Ronald and Sandy Larivee of Enosburg; Lynette and Mark Vaillancourt of Enosburg; Sally and Richard Delorme of Orlando, Fla.; Randall and Connie Larivee of Greenwich, N.Y.; Patty and Warren Whitney of St. Albans; and Diane and Greg Bigby of Reno, Nev.; his brother-in-law Jon Vest and wife Rhonda of Omaha, Neb.; and sister-in-law Linda Donna of Sheldon.

Larry is also survived by his children and their spouses: Jeff and Karen Larivee of Stoneham, Mass.; Jodi Larivee and her companion Shannon of Methuen, Mass.; Jason and Lara Robtoy of Enosburg; Amy Eldridge of Swanton; Adam and Mary Robtoy of Barre; Tina and Joshua Bell of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Jessica and Peter Andrews of Georgia.

Larry was much loved by his grandchildren: Becca, Shauna, Kiera, Gianna, Joey, Emily, Kyle, Ryan, Nathaniel, Lillian, Annalise, Colleen, Sydni, Garrett, Kellen, Elliot, Kendall, Julia, Chelsea, Grant, Ryder, Remi and his great-grandaughter Addi.

Larry was pre-deceased by his father, Guy Arthur Larivee; his in-laws, Harold and Gloria Vest; and his brother-in-law, James Vest.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House (3113 Roosevelt Highway, Rte. 7, Colchester, VT 05446).

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com