SWANTON — Debby and Jon Larose of Swanton are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Rachel Larose to Marshall White, the son of Nina and Craig White of Highgate.

Rachel is a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union and Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Quebec. She is employed as a fifth grade teacher in Round Rock, Texas.

Marshall is a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union, and he is employed as an Operations Analyst in Calgary, Alberta.

A 2017 wedding is planned.