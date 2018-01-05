BREA, Calif. — Landon Russell Graves, 79, passed, Dec. 28, 2017 in Brea, Calif. Landon was born March 14, 1938 in Bakersfield, Vt. He grew up on the family farm and is a graduate of Brigham Academy.

In May of 1959, Landon married Denise Martell of Enosburg Falls, Vt. Together they had four children Anne, Kirk, Zane and Ross. In 1988, Landon married Salley Mann together they raised two children Summer and Josh. He served in the Vermont Army National Guard, drove cattle truck, lumberjack, plowed snow and worked for IBM for 30 years before retiring in Tucson, Ariz.

Landon is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Lucille Graves, first wife, Denise, brother Roger, sister Colleen and son Zane. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Salley, sister Virginia, children Anne, Kirk, Ross, Summer and Josh, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Landon was generous, kind, patient and hard working. Some of his favorite things to do were play cribbage, watch the AZ Wildcats and Westerns, and drive his truck cross-country.

Landon also known to many as (Lanny) will truly be missed.

Memorial services will be held in Bakersfield, Vt. at United Church of Bakersfield July, 2 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are welcome in Memory of Landon R. Graves to the following organization: Restoration Community Ministries, 10020 N. 15th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021 (where daughter Anne Marie and (Reggie) pastor a church in the inner city of Phoenix, Ariz.