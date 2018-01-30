Local landlord Tyler Stanislas has purchased the Wayside Furniture building in Swanton in order to provide a stable home for the teen center.

SWANTON — A man who donated $5,000 toward the Swanton Teen Center’s next year operating costs has signed a purchase and sales agreement for the building to which the center is moving.

The man is Tyler Stanislas, a local landlord, who, with his father Norm, donated a total of $10,000 toward the teen center’s operating costs at a November multi-board meeting.

Stanislas said the teen center was his motivation to purchase the Blake Street building, which currently houses Swanton Wayside Furniture.

Stanislas said he did so because it seemed clear the teen center’s managers were not interested, or not able, to do so.

His intent, Stanislas said, is to allow the center to stay there “as long as they’d like to.”

“It seems like a win-win for everybody,” Stanislas said.

The teen center’s manager, Dr. Emanuele “Chip” Chiappinelli, said he thinks so. “It helps us tremendously,” Chiappinelli said, in an email.

