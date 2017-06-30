Lanctot ~ Whitney

Mariah Lanctot and Andrew Whitney have announced their engagement.

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ALBURGH — Mariah Lanctot and Andrew Whitney of Alburgh are pleased to announce their engagement. Mariah is the daughter of Valerie Chagnon of St. Albans and the late Richard Lanctot of Swanton. Andrew Whitney is the son of Tim and Jenny Whitney of Hardwick. Mariah is a 2008 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and is employed as a financial services technician for the Vermont Army National Guard in Colchester, Vt. Andrew is a 2009 graduate of Hazen Union High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Vermont, he is employed as a research technician at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy, N.Y.

A fall 2018 wedding is planned in the Northeast Kingdom.