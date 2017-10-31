ST. ALBANS — Kyle James Minor, 30 passed away on Oct. 29, 2017 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at A. W. Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday Nov. 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the family lot in Binghamville Cemetery, Fletcher. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.