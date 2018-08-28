FRANKLIN – Kristine R. King, age 69, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 following a brief illness at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born on May 28, 1949 in Westfield, Mass. to the late Alexander and Rose (Sampson) Orzolek.

Kristine was raised and attended schools in Massachusetts. She married Dennis King on Jan. 27, 1973 and they moved to Vermont in 1986. She worked in environmental services for most of her life, sterilizing businesses like IBM, Lane Press, and the UVM Medical Center. Her favorite hobbies included vacationing throughout New England and New York, crocheting, playing Bingo, watching Days of our Lives, and spending time with her family. Kristine’s family meant everything to her, she always looked forward to holidays, especially Christmas, so she could have her entire family together.

She is survived by her children, Darin King and his wife, Julia of Winooski, Jason King and his wife Dawn of Swanton, and Monica King and her partner of 26 years, Brian of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Danielle, Alex, Cayle, Madison, Matthew and Maddie; six great grandchildren, Dakota, Natalie, Antonio, Nico, Makenzie and Carson; her sister, Patty Maher and her husband Jimmy of Westfield, Mass.; a special daughter-in-law, Brandy Gardner; several nieces & nephews and her faithful four-legged companions, Harley and Hank. Besides her parents, Kristine was predeceased by her husband, Dennis King; and her brother, Raymond Orzolek.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kidder Memorial Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Kristine’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

