Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ALBURGH — Kristina Julia Chaffee, 31, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Alburgh.

Kristina was born on Jan. 5, 1985 in St. Albans, the daughter of Michael Chaffee and Julie (Martin) Robertson. Kristina loved the outdoors. She was an avid hunter and ice fisher. Her pride and joy was her daughter Anastazia Paquette, and her dogs Harley and Davidson.

She is survived by her father Michael Chaffee of Alburgh, mother and step father Julie and Billy Robertson of Hollister, Fla., her daughter Anastazia Poquette and her adopted mom Jodie Paquette, of Alburgh, as well as her brother Michael J. Martin, of North Hero, plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Kristina was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Glen and Glenn (Boonhower) Chaffee, maternal grandparents Vance and Cora (Sulia) Martin, and her paternal aunt Beverly Couture.

A memorial service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Union Bible Church on Main Street, Alburgh, with a reception in the fellowship hall directly after.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dylan Sheets memorial GoFundMe on Facebook.